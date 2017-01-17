Angelina Jolie Receives Plea From Zahara’s Birth Mom: ‘Let Me Speak To My Daughter’

REX/Shutterstock

Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s biological mother has surfaced — and she desperately wants to talk to her daughter! In addition to speaking with Zahara, the Ethiopian native also apparently wants Angelina Jolie to win the custody war against Brad Pitt for all 6 of their kids. You’ll never believe what she said!

The birth mother of Angelina Jolie, 41, and Brad Pitt‘s, 53, adopted Ethiopian daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 12, has made an emotional plea to the actress telling her, “Please just let me talk to my daughter,” according to Daily Mail. But apparently, while the Ethiopian native, Mentewab Dawit Lebiso, is desperate to be part of Zahara’s life, she doesn’t want her daughter back — in fact, she WANTS Angie to keep her little girl, but ONLY Angie.

Mentewab called for Angie to get custody of Zahara over Brad and told the media outlet she’s dreamed of one day meeting the girl she gave up as an infant, but would settle for simply hearing her voice. “I just want her to know that I am alive and here and long to be able to speak with her,” Mentewab told the publication. “I do not want my daughter back but just to be in contact with her and be able to call her up and talk with her.”

Of course Mentewab acknowledges that Angelina has given Zahara an enriched life, but she says that doesn’t mean she can’t “miss her.” “I miss her all the time. I think about her every day and long to hear her voice or see her face.I know when she has a birthday but I am sad because I can’t celebrate it with her,” the mother explained. “I long to be able to have regular contact with her.”

The online media organization was able to track Mentewab down, and found her in central Ethiopia. She apparently conceived Zahara after being raped, and when her family found out she was pregnant, they disowned her. Initially trying to keep her daughter, whom she had named Yemasrech, which means “good news,” Mentewab gave her up for adoption after struggling to make ends meet.

“I would like Zahara to know she has a mother who loves her as much as Angelina,” Mentewab added. “She has a life that I could never give her, but I would still like to have some contact. I would like to see her face. She has grown into a beautiful woman and I am so proud of her. My heart bursts because I am so proud.”

Angie adopted Zahara back in 2005 when she was only six months old. Since then, Mentewab says she has not received a card or letter from Angelina. In Angie’s defense though, the star was allegedly told that Zahara was orphaned when she adopted her in 2005, and had lost her parents to Aids.

When it comes to Brad and Angie’s ugly divorce, Mentewab definitely has an opinion — although she said she thinks both parents are good people. “I want my daughter to stay with Angelina. She is a good mother and all children should stay with their mother,” she said.

“I am sorry that they are splitting up and I will pray for them, but I do not think it will affect Zahara that much.” Despite being team Angie though, Mentewab insisted Brad has been a “good father” to her daughter. “He is a good man and I hope that they can settle whatever it is between them and move on with their lives.”

