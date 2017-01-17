Savannah Chrisley Hospitalized: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star

Image Courtesy of USA Network

Poor Savannah Chrisley from ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ is stuck in the hospital after a brutal car accident snapped one of her vertebrae on Jan. 17. However, this beloved beauty is so much more than just a reality star! Here are 5 more things you need to know about her.

1. She’s a beauty pageant competitor. Raised in the south by a wealthy real estate mogul named Todd Chrisley, it’s no wonder why the gorgeous southern belle got into pageants. As a matter of fact, Savannah was cut from Miss Teen USA 2016 just before the top 5. Pretty impressive! But she might have to wait a little while to heal from her accident before going back to it.

2. She’s all about family. Savannah is very close to her parents and sent her dad some love after he hosted the red carpet before the Golden Globes. Along with the cute pic of the duo, she said “Unbelievably proud of this superstar that I get to call my dad!! You’re KILLING it tonight on @eentertainment for the #goldenglobes ❤️ #dreamsdocometrue.” How sweet!

3. She’s got a hunky famous BF. Savannah is dating the very sexy country music artist Blaire Hanks. The duo has tons of cute pics with each other on Instagram. From kissing to making silly faces and using cute nicknames like “my nug,” they’re super #relationshipgoals

4. She’s got a hot temper. Savannah once got riled up and tweeted angrily at Blaire’s ex-wife Brittany because her mother commented negatively on a pic of the couple. However, she’s also mature and took it down, saying “I am going to acknowledge that I definitely did something wrong. I shouldn’t have let someone get me to their level. I shouldn’t have let someone get me so low to where I’m at their level. I allowed her to get me to a point that is not a good representation of myself. That is why I posted the response I did on Instagram and Twitter.”

5. She’s a college girl. Savannah started going to Lipscomb University and then transferred to Belmont College in Nashville to get involved in their impressive music programs. Atta girl!

