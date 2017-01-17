Sam Moore: 5 Things To Know About The Trump Inauguration Performer

REX/Shutterstock

Sam Moore is a Grammy-award winning R&B singer who has agreed to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration concert on Jan. 19. Get all the details on this epic soul musician here!

1. He’s an R&B and soul music legend.

Sam Moore, 81, has been in the soul biz for over 50 years, bringing joy to R&B fans everywhere! He’s very well respected in the community, with other musicians having named him one of the 100 greatest singers of the rock era in 2008. Nice!

2. He’s best known for his time spent singing in the vocal duo “Sam & Dave.”

Sam was the tenor vocalist for the vocal duo Sam & Dave from 1961 to 1981 with his partner Dave Prater. The guys were so good together that they are actually the most successful and critically acclaimed duo in soul music history. Whoa!

3. He’s been honored with many awards.

The “Soul Man” singer is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the Grammy Hall of Fame and the Vocal Group Hall of Fame. He’s received a Grammy Award and is a multi-Gold Record award-winning recording artist.

4. He’s teamed up with many famous recording artists.

Sam’s laid down tracks with musicians like Conway Twitty, Bruce Springsteen, Don Henley, Elton John, Phil Collins and Lou Reed.

5. He’s agreed to perform at President-elect Donald Trump’s “‘Make America Great Again!’ Welcome Celebration” on Jan. 19.

“As an American, I am honored to perform for President-elect Donald Trump,” Sam said in a statement about his decision to join in the celebration. “I was a participant in the civil rights movement and have seen many positive changes and advancement in my 81 years of living in this wonderful Country, but I know we must all join hands and work together with our new President. I honestly believe that if we can accomplish this, the best is yet to come. We all as Americans need to unite behind our new President and give him a chance. He needs everyone’s support to make America greater, stronger and an even better Country.”

