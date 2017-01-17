Matt Ryan: 5 Things About Atlanta Falcons’ High-Scoring Star Quarterback

Rex/Shutterstock

The Atlanta Falcons are flying high, thanks to the arm of Matt Ryan. The Falcons have scored the most points in the 2016-17 NFL season and now head to the NFC Championship. Before this important game, get to know all about the quarterback that might lead Atlanta to the Super Bowl.

1. Matt has led the Falcons to one of their best seasons in history.

540. That’s how many points Matt Ryan, 31, and the Atlanta Falcons scored in the 2016-17 NFL season. That’s not just the best in the league, but a franchise record. While the 11-5 record is far from perfect, it got them into the playoffs. Now, they’ll challenge the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 22 in the NFC Championship game. The winner then goes on to Super Bowl 51!

2. He hasn’t had much luck in the playoffs.

Matt joined the Falcons since 2008, ten years after Atlanta’s last Super Bowl appearance. Though he’s having the season of his career, he wasn’t always that good in the playoffs. Prior to their victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Jan. 14, Matt’s playoff record was 1-4, according to the Washington Post.

3. Matt’s wife is also a sports star.

Sarah Ryan, Matt’s better half, was a point guard for Boston College. After leaving school, she was second in the Eagles’ history for assists, according to Heavy.com. She would go to work for the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream as a sponsorship sales consultant.

When you realize the next @AtlantaFalcons game is TWO days away. #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/efbWcrAIqi — Matt Ryan (@M_Ryan02) October 21, 2016

4. His nickname comes from baseball, not from basketball.

While attending the William Penn Charter School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Matt played baseball as well as football. His nickname “Matty Ice” came from a freshman varsity baseball game. “We were playing against his older brother, Motts,” Matt’s former HS Baseball coach said, per ESPN. “Matt had two hits, no errors and we won. That’s how he got the nickname Matty Ice.”

5. When he’s not throwing a touchdown, he’s trying to make a hole-in-one.

Matt just loves sports. He’s an avid golfer and has participated in such tournaments as the American Century Celebrity Golf Classic. In fact, during Matt’s Celebrity-Am Classic at TPC Sugarloaf in Apr. 2016, he actually hit a hole-in-one. Atlanta fans hope the luck follows him when the Packers meet the Falcons in the Georgia Dome on Jan. 22. It should be a great game!

Do you think Matt will take the Falcons to Super Bowl 51, HollywoodLifers? Do you think this is his year to go to the big game?

