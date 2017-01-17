Chelsea Manning: Who Is She & Why Is Everyone Talking About Her?

AP Images

Barack Obama just shockingly commuted the sentence of Chelsea Manning — but who is this chick everyone keeps talking about? Her face and name are plastered on every major media outlet, and we’ve got all the need-to-know info!

1. Barack Obama changed her life.

Chelsea Manning, 29, owes Barack Obama, 55, a HUGE thank you! In a shocking Tuesday (Jan. 17) statement, the former President pardoned Chelsea’s prison sentence, severely shorting its length by a number of decades. She will reportedly walk free on May 27 of this year, rather than sitting behind bars until 2045.

2. But what did Chelsea do?

Ah, that’s the million dollar question. Back in 2010, Chelsea leaked 750,000 pages of classified documents to the WikiLeaks website. She was immediately charged and convicted of stealing valuable information and publishing it to a public platform. This landed her a 35-year sentence.

3. She’s transgender.

Chelsea was born as Bradley Edward Manning in Oklahoma of 1987. Even though she considers herself female, Chelsea is currently sitting inside an all-male prison Army prison in Kansas. Chelsea requested to be moved to a civilian prison, but it was denied. She made her FIRST public appearance as a woman in 2010.

4. She used to serve in the Army.

Before transitioning in 2010, Chelsea served as a United States Soldier. It was during her time as an intelligence analyst that she published classified into to WikiLeaks. Chelsea was convicted of multiple violations of the Espionage Act in 2013. She was immediately discharged from the Army.

5. Chelsea tried to commit suicide.

Chelsea was rushed to the hospital on two different occasions, both relating to attempted suicide. It is believed that Chelsea tried to end her life because she was sick of people referring to her as transgender. She wanted to be perceived as a PERSON, and not as Bradley or Chelsea (male or female).

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Barack’s decision to commute her sentence?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.