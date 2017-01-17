People’s Choice Awards 2017: What Time Are They & How Can I Watch?

Image Courtesy of CBS

We’re so excited for the 2017 People’s Choice Awards! Are YOU?! To find out when they’re on and how you can watch, click below! We’ve all the scoop.

The super fun People’s Choice Awards are almost upon us, but when are they? And how can you watch? Fret no more — we’ve got all the answers that your little heart desires.

The 43rd annual People’s Choice Awards, which will be hosted by Community star Joel McHale, will take place on Wednesday, January 18, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. And they’ll air on CBS between 9-11pm ET. But in case you don’t have or aren’t near a television, you can watch a live stream video of the ceremony RIGHT HERE!

And it’s a show you don’t want to miss. Confirmed guests already include Tom Hanks, Jennifer Lopez, Robert Downey Jr., Matt LeBlanc, Kristen Bell, Ellen DeGeneres, Bill Paxton, John Stamos, Wilder Valderrama, Kerry Washington, Tyler Perry and Adam Rodriguez.

Plus, this is the only show where winners are based entirely on fans’ votes! How cool is that?! But that’s not all. Fifth Harmony will also be making their live debut as a four-piece, following the shocking departure of Camila Cabello this past December. We’re not entirely sure what song they’ll be performing, but we can’t wait to find out!

Blake Shelton is also scheduled to perform. He’s currently up for three awards this year: Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Album. He could easily walk away with some big prizes!

So like we said, this is a show you don’t want to miss!

