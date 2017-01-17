Rex/Shutterstock

Donald Trump will reportedly face a sexual harassment lawsuit from a Gloria Allred client, who has accused the President-elect of ‘sexually inappropriate contact’ just days before he takes office. A press conference is set to be held by the woman right now in Los Angeles, CA — you can WATCH a live stream of the whole thing here.

A woman who has accused Donald Trump, 70, of sexual harassment, will reportedly sue him today, Jan. 17, according to civil rights lawyer Gloria Allred, 75, via multiple outlets. The accuser and Gloria are expected to speak at a press conference in LA starting at 2:30 PM EST. CLICK HERE TO WATCH A LIVE STREAM OF THE PRESS CONFERENCE.

During the heat of the 2016 election, many women came forward to accuse Trump of sexual harassment. Allred has represented some of the accusers, and after the incriminating Access Hollywood video came out, she stated that multiple women got in touch with her to share their horrifying stories involving the President-elect. “Many women contacted me even prior to the release of the ‘Access Hollywood’ tape,” Allred said in October. “They just wanted me to know what Mr. Trump had done.”

Allred, who is notorious for taking on high-profile and controversial cases, has also criticized Trump in the past, referring to him as a “fourth-rate politician and a fifth-rate human”. Furthermore, she has never been afraid to take him on, legally and otherwise. “Please understand that you will not intimidate me,” she told Trump in a statement. “Others who are smarter, richer and more famous than you have tried and failed.”

We’ll keep you posted on how it all shakes out.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked that Donald Trump could be dealing with a sexual harassment lawsuit right as he becomes the next President?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.