Viola Davis Rocks Hair Makeover — Fringed, Layered Cut After Sleek Bob

‘Fences’ actress Viola Davis showed off a cool, modern haircut while on ‘LIVE with Kelly’ on January 17. Click to see her new haircut below!

Viola Davis is on top of the world! She just won big at the 2017 Golden Globes, taking home the statue for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture for her role in Fences.

At the Globes, she wore a stunning yellow dress and rocked a sleek and shiny bob. Classic and timeless!

She switched up her hairstyle for an appearance on LIVE with Kelly on January 17 in New York City. Now, it’s shorter, more layered and choppy. It looks amazing! She styled it in a side part and it looked so great.

We also loved her makeup for LIVE. At the Globes, she rocked dark, long lashes and smokey eye makeup with a shiny lip.

For LIVE, she switched it up in favor of a bold red lipstick. She looked young and fresh, and definitely less formal than at the Globes, rightfully so!

We can’t wait to see her hit up all the award shows this season — SAGs, Oscars, there is so much great fashion and beauty to come!

After seeing her raw and emotional performance in Fences, we love seeing her fun and bubbly personality on the talk show! She talked about how she loves watching Law & Order and how she stalked Meryl Streep on the set of Doubt in 2008. They have been friends ever since.

HollywoodLifers, do you love Viola’s haircut after the Globes?

