Tyler Posey Fans Rally Around ‘Teen Wolf’ Star After Alleged Nude Photos Leak

Image Courtesy of Instagram

It’s not a great week for ‘Teen Wolf’ stars. First Cody Christian was hacked, and now his costar, Tyler Posey, may have nude photos surfacing online — and fans are not happy about it. Almost immediately, supporters took to Twitter to show their love for the actor, 25.

Tyler Posey has recently been in the news because of his romance with Bella Thorne, but now it’s because of his body. Just a day after Cody Christian‘s nudes surfaced on Twitter, the same happened to Tyler; alleged nude photos. However, it’s extremely refreshing to see that fans are really standing by both Cody and Tyler, just as they did for Lucy Hale who was also recently hacked.

An insider close to Cody, 21, told HollywoodLife.com that he was “absolutely mortified, embarrassed and furious over the video leak,” adding that he can’t believe that this happened to him. “He never in a million years thought he would fall victim to a betrayal like this, and he feels violated.” Luckily for Cody, fans immediately started tweeting #WeRespectYouCody, and now are adding #WeRespectYouTyler.

Last month, Lucy was also a victim of a photo hack and actually took to social media to defend herself afterward. “Well, I wasn’t going to comment on something so ridiculous, but since 2017 is gonna be all about speaking my truth…I’m going to say something,” she wrote on Twitter on Dec. 22. “Once again, a woman in the public eye was violated, stolen from and her private life and body were exposed for anyone to see. I will not apologize for living my life and having a personal life that is all mine. It’s truly unfortunate that being exposed in this way is allowed. Thank you for all the sweet, supportive message I’ve been receiving. It was a much-needed reminder that I’m surrounded by so much love. I appreciate you all very much. And to whoever did this…kiss my ass.” Slay, lady!

Here are some examples of fans standing by Tyler:

RESPECT LUCY HALE

RESPECT CODY CHRISTIAN

RESPECT TYLER POSEY

RESPECT PEOPLE!!!! #WeRespectYouTyler — julie (@allisonargxntz) January 15, 2017

protect tyler posey at all costs. #WeRespectYouTyler pic.twitter.com/uapjkI9qPa — respect cody & tyler (@icomealonehere) January 15, 2017

Yesterday was Cody Christian and now Tyler Posey? STOP INVADING PEOPLE'S PRIVACY! — Teen Wolf News (@TeenWolfNewsMtv) January 15, 2017

Such and inspirational and amazing actor , love and support all the way dude ! ✨💓 #WeRespectYouTyler #TylerPosey — 🐺🌕 (@2truecoyote) January 15, 2017

JavaScript is required to load the comments.