Donald Trump’s Inauguration Performers: Sam Moore, Travis Greene & More

It looks like there are still some singers who have no problem with performing at Donald Trump’s inaugural events. Soul legend Sam Moore and gospel star Travis Greene are the latest artists to proudly announce that they’ll perform for our 45th president. We’ve got the details!

Donald Trump‘s inaugural event performances are looking pretty bleak, but now he’s got two more stars to come aboard and perform for him and future First Lady Melania Trump, 46. Grammy nominated gospel star Travis Greene, 33, said he “prayed real hard” when given the invitation and asked himself “What would Jesus do?” and he feels that he should perform for our new president. He told TMZ Jan. 17 that he’s avoided the firestorm of protests online about his decision because he hasn’t been going on social media much in the last month.

Travis will be opening up the Liberty Ball Jan. 20 with his Grammy nominated hit “Intentional” because organizers want to kick off the event with a “faith-filled moment.” He says after “much prayer and consideration” he reached out to his spiritual advisers and, “it was an overwhelming message for me to go” to the inauguration.

R&B great Sam Moore, 81, of the legendary duo Sam and Dave has confirmed he too will be performing during inauguration festivities, singing at the “Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” on Jan. 19. He told the Associated Press that, “I am not going to let them, the left side, intimidate me from doing what I feel is the right thing to do for the country and that (presidential) seal.” The “Soul Man” singer added in a press release that, “I was a participant in the civil rights movement and have seen many positive changes and advancement in my 81 years of living in this wonderful country, but I know we must all join hands and work together with our new President.”

Travis and Sam join other confirmed performers including country stars Toby Keith, 55, and Lee Greenwood, 74, as well as early 2000’s alt-rockers Three Doors Down. Broadway star Jennifer Holliday, 56, and opera singer Andrea Bocelli, 58, both accepted invitations to perform, but cancelled due to intense public pressure that even included death threats.

