T.I.’s Fury Over Trump’s Election Is Making Him Realize He Needs Tiny’s Love

Timing is everything and right now, T.I., can’t afford to lose his wife Tiny. The ‘Urban Legend’ artist is bummed that Donald Trump will officially become President on Jan. 20 and feels like he needs Tiny’s love ‘more than ever’ to cope. Read on for all the EXCLUSIVE details.

Like many people across the world, T.I., 36, is losing his mind. He can’t believe that Donald Trump, 70, is literally about to become the Commander and Chief of the United States of America. And despite a possible divorce from his wife Tiny, 41, the Atlanta born rapper is hoping the two of them can put their differences aside because he desperately needs her love during this Presidential transition.

“The last thing T.I. is trying to do is let Tiny get away from him,” a source close to TIP told HollywoodLife.com. “He and their kids are going to need her love now that the county is about to go down the drain with Trump coming into office on the same week as Dr. [Martin Luther] King‘s birthday. “It’s unbelievable,” the source continued. “T.I. is seriously living in misery that this clown is about to be President and needs Tiny by his side more than ever. In what’s about to be clear chaos in coming weeks lasting for the next four years, T.I. can use a lot of love in his life and only Tiny can give him that.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, T.I. despises The Donald and anyone who supports him — including Kanye West, 39. TIP went off on ‘Ye and chastised him in an Instagram video on Jan. 16 calling out the “All Falls Down” rapper for rubbing elbows with the President-Elect. “There’s a strategic plan that people are trying to make you a part of, okay?” T.I. declared. “So do not accept any invitation to have any meeting…you being there, being seen with them, taking pictures and smiling and being positive may seem positive to you. But there’s a hidden agenda, man. And you might not know it. But now you have been warned!”

