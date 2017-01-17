T.I. has just a few carefully chosen words for Kanye Trump: ‘What the f*ck you doing, man?’ Yep, T.I. took to Instagram on Jan. 16 to slam the other rapper, slamming Ye’s photo op with Donald Trump at Trump Tower on Dec. 13 and telling him that he shouldn’t be accepting the President-elect’s invites to hang out. WATCH here!

T.I., 36, has it in for Kanye West, 39, if we’re to believe a new series of video rants that debuted on the “About The Money” singer’s Instagram. WATCH above!

There’s a lot to keep straight here, so try to bear with us. “Attn.!!!! Be clear…. There IS an agenda behind all these meetings. I shall explain in detail,” T.I. first says in the caption of one of the videos. “Be aware. Be alert. Or Be Bamboozled!!!!” Okay, we’re listening.

“There’s a strategic plan that people are trying to make you a part of, okay?” T.I. then says in one of the videos. “So do not accept any invitation to have any meeting…you being there, being seen with them, taking pictures and smiling and being positive may seem positive to you,” he explains, “but there’s a hidden agenda, man. And you might not know it. But now you have been warned. Do not go in there unless you have a strategy or you’re with John Lewis or somebody who can represent us.” Yikes.

T.I. also thinks Donald Trump, 70, invited Ye so they could reach young people. “He’s their representative,” T.I. says about Kanye. “They listen to his music. They buy his shoes. They go see him in concert.” Well, that’s a little sinister.

He also has an opinion about Steve Harvey‘s meeting with Trump: “You got black women, they were against it. Well, who speaks to the black women? Steve Harvey! Let’s get him in here. He’ll take a picture. He’ll smile. They’ll fall right in line.”

T.I.’s final declaration? “All y’all looking CRAZY right now!!!!”

