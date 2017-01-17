‘This Is Us’ Recap: Prequel Episode Shows Another Side To Jack’s Birthday

Image Courtesy of NBC

If the Jan. 17 episode of ‘This Is Us’ didn’t make you sob, you’re not doing something right. The prequel episode featured Jack and Rebecca right before the Big 3 came into the lives, how they changed Dr. Katowsky’s life forever and more!

It’s before the Big 3! Jack and Rebecca are happy, in love, and expecting triplets. But it’s not all easy for Rebecca. Being pregnant with triplets, it takes a toll physically on her. She’s moody and, quite frankly, scared of giving birth to three babies — AT ONCE.

Rebecca’s mood swings are directed right at Jack. He offers up a nice, air-conditioned date at the movies, but Rebecca only wants to be alone. She’s stressed. They’re nowhere near ready to welcome the Big 3. Once Jack leaves and she looks at the calendar to check out her due date, she realizes it’s Jack’s birthday. “I am a monster,” Rebecca says.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nathan Katowsky, the man who delivered the Rebecca’s triplets, is trying to live his life after losing his beloved wife. When he sees a fellow widower at the grocery store, she basically asks him to dinner. He politely declines. He’s not ready to move on quite yet.

His son attempts to get him to go out on a date, but Nathan won’t budge. Moving on from 53 years of marriage is no easy feat. Burying the love of your life isn’t either. He tells his son that he will never move on. “She was my wife,” he says. “She was my life.”

The fireman who brings Randall to the hospital has a story as well. He’s trying to save his marriage. When he finds Randall, he thinks this is just the thing to save his relationship. He’ll be their miracle. His wife doesn’t go for it. A baby won’t fix them. After taking some time to realize just how great of a man she has, Joe’s wife agrees to a fresh start with him.

After Rebecca kicks him out, Jack goes to meet Miguel. Miguel tries to get Jack to buy something for himself while he still can. It’s OK for Jack to be a little selfish sometimes. But Jack is selfless. Even when Miguel’s friends are talking about how terrible and annoying marriage and kids can be, Jack just wants to be with Rebecca and his kids. “I want more time with them,” he says. “I want to freeze time with them so I can get a little bit more.”

Oh, Jack. You are truly a perfect human.

Now that she feels terrible for forgetting Jack’s birthday, Rebecca decides to make a cake. She’s a determined mom-to-be. When she doesn’t have the ingredients to make a cake, she walks to the grocery store. Along the way, she sees her future: A screaming baby.

She makes it as far as a liquor store. The store owner doesn’t have any of the ingredients she needs. He does have a banana muffin and Twinkies to make icing. She goes for it. On the way out, she grabs the Terrible Towel.

Rebecca makes it back home and has a little heart-to-heart with her Big 3. She may be stressed, but she can’t wait to meet her babies. She admits she’s hasn’t been so nice to Jack, even though he’s been perfect. “You are going to freak out when you see how awesome your dad is,” she sweetly tells her babies. However, she’s worried about what they’ll think of her. Cue all the tears.

Even though they may not like her all the time, she promises to protect them fiercely. “I love you so much it hurts, and I haven’t even met you yet,” she cries. Suddenly, Jack shows up. He’s filming the video camera he bought for his birthday. It’s a way to make the memories he wants to badly last even longer. This is when we transition into the scene from the pilot, where Jack strips down to his birthday suit and Rebecca goes into labor.

Meanwhile, Nathan goes to his wife’s grave. He confesses that he doesn’t know if he can keep on living without her. He’s a broken man. He’s without his soul’s other half. Almost like a sign, his beeper goes off at the grave. He heads to the hospital and meets Jack and Rebecca.

Rebecca gives birth and loses one of the babies. When Jack is forced to tell her, she can’t even believe it. Jack goes to see his twins and meets Joe, who tells him about Randall. “I really felt like we were meant to have three,” Rebecca tells Jack.

They were always meant to have three. Randall was destined to be a part of the Pearson family. When the episode flashes forward to when the kids are older, Jack and Rebecca show them the video he took of Rebecca the day she gave birth.

Jack and Rebecca’s story inspired Nathan to move on. He takes his own advice of making lemonade out of sour lemons and begins to clear out his wife’s things. Sometimes those constant physical reminders of those you’ve lost are too much to bear. They’ll always be with you — in your memory and in your heart.

