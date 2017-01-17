‘The Bachelor’: Watch Nick Viall & Girls Slay Performance With The Backstreet Boys

OMG, they’re back again! Nick Viall and ‘The Bachelor’ contestants had more than each other to focus on in the Jan. 16 episode of the dating show, as the Backstreet Boys took center stage! Check out the epic dance that Nick and the girls did with the famed ’90s boy band!

The first group date of the Jan. 16 episode of The Bachelor was even more fun than we could have imagined! The Bachelor himself, Nick Viall, and some of his lovely contestants, including Danielle L., Christen, Kristina, Whitney, Taylor, Jasmine and Corinne, headed over to rehearse with the Backstreet Boys and get ready to be their backup dancers during a concert!

In the clip of the girls performing with their dream guy (well, many dream guys) you can see them get totally psyched at the prospect of busting out their great moves. But, it seems like Nick was just a little concerned about his girls’ focus being stolen by the sexy boy band. “Thank God all the Backstreet Boys are happily married,” Nick said. You are right about that one, Nick!

We have to admit we were super jealous of all the girls, as it looked like they had a total blast practicing and then performing. But we’re sure no one was as happy as Danielle L., who was chosen to be serenaded by the boys, along with Nick, to their love ballad, “I Want It That Way.” It was a perfect ’90s moment that made our hearts totally melt. We can’t wait to see what other fun group dates the girls go on, because honestly this one is gonna be a tough act to follow!

