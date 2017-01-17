‘Teachers’ Season 2: Cast Teases Romances, The New School Year & More

‘Teachers’ is back! Season 2 premieres tonight, Jan. 17, and HollywoodLive.com got the EXCLUSIVE scoop straight from the cast during a set visit. It’s the start of a new school year, and the teachers at Fillmore have crazy plans. Get the scoop on all things season 2!

What can fans expect in season two?

KATE LAMBERT (Miss Watson): I think season two is a lot more ambitious than season one. I feel like we’re getting the characters into more trouble, more heightened situations. I mean, we have an entire episode where the majority of the episode takes place on a ropes course, so we’re like up in the air dealing with each other and all of our flaws. There are times where we are completely out of our environment and element, and I think it’s hilarious and it gets all of our teachers to really act out.

KATY COLLOTON (Miss Snap): We have given her the stereotypical bad class, the class that is rumored to be the worst class, so Chelsea has her hands full this season. There’s a lot of fun stuff with kids. Chelsea also gets a little political this season. She runs for local school council. It’s a really fun episode because we’re going to try and make a statement about slut-shaming. Hopefully we succeed in that statement… We also have an episode where she unintentionally goes to therapy. She goes to therapy to prove she doesn’t need therapy, and a lot comes out about her. Why she is the way she is, what her parents were like, and in a different episode, we kind of explore why her relationship is what it is.

CAITLIN BARLOW (Miss Cannon): My character, Miss. Cannon, is now the art teacher. She decided to become the art teacher because there was no arts program at Fillmore, so she’s really, really excited about that. But what she discovers is that there is an incredible lack of support for arts education.

CATE FREEDMAN (Miss Feldman): I think the most exciting thing about the second season and what you can expect from our characters is that you get to see a little bit more of them than you did in the first season. We get to see my character struggle with finances and having to take a second job where she used to work, which is a very humiliating experience for her. I think you get to see the six of us go a little bit deeper with each of us. You get to know each of us a little bit more than you got to in the first season. We’re taking it outside of school as well as much as we can when it works.

KATHRYN RENEE THOMAS (Mrs. Adler): You meet Deb’s husband this season. Mrs. Adler also ends up in the trailer this season, so she feels kind of shunned and isolated even more than she normally does. She deals with the loss of a loved one in a hilarious way.

Is there potential for romance?

KATIE O’BRIEN (Miss Bennigan): There is for Miss. Snap. She runs for local school council and she experiences a little romance against her competitor.

KATE LAMBERT: In the first episode of the season, my character is online dating. So she’s finally getting over her ex-boyfriend and now she’s decided to move. Over the entire summer, she’s tried her hand at like various sites, and so she is trying to get back out there.

KATIE O’BRIEN: You’ll be very surprised to see who Ms. Watson goes on a date with. It’ll be a shocker.

KATY COLLOTON: There’s no one person. She does like a lot of men. She is interested in our head of security, Frank. I think Chelsea is just someone who, anyone who is attractive she’s attracted to.

Teachers airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET no TV Land.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the second season of Teachers? Let us know!