Taylor Swift’s Mini Me: Cute Girl, 7, Slays ‘You Belong With Me’ — Watch Stellar Rendition

This is TOO adorable! Taylor Swift has some serious competition in 7-year-old Xia Vigor. The talented youngster completely blew viewers away when she killed her impression of Tay on a Philippines television show — and she had every detail down pat, including her epic costumes. Just wait until you see her mind-blowing performance!

Looks like we have a star on our hands! Talented Xia Vigor is only seven years old, but she became an instant viral sensation when she took the stage on the Philippine TV show Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids dressed like Taylor Swift, 27. The British native gave a wow-worthy performance of Taylor’s 2008 hit “You Belong With Me,” and she nailed her impression of the country-turned-pop star in EVERY way — including her signature hair flip.

Performing with a full face of makeup and a curly blonde wig, Xia strutted her stuff, first in T-Swift’s classic marching band ensemble, and then made a wild costume change on stage and appeared in a glittery mini dress. Xia was FULL of confidence too as she sang her heart out and mimicked Taylor’s high-energy dance moves and lively facial expressions.

“I just did what I love to do and magical things started to happen,” the impressive 7-year-old told her fans, according to Daily Mail. The show Xia appeared on is a singing competition series in which kids emulate their idols. Theres’s no question she blew her competitors out of the water. In fact, the budding Philippines star, who’s primarily an actress, had the judges doubled over with joy for most of her performance — her charisma was on FIRE!

But if that’s not enough, even Perez Hilton tweeted about her amazing impersonation, writing, “This little girl doing @TaylorSwift13 is everything I needed right now!! The ending, though!!” Xia replied to the tweet writing, “Thank you so much!! .” Now we’re just waiting for Tay Swift herself to reach out to her mini me! Would anyone else LOVE to see them pose in a photo together?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you amazed by little Xia? Do you think she’ll become a star herself?