Tarek El Moussa Skips Out On Ex Christina During Business Meeting Amidst Divorce

Uh-oh, guys — it looks like Christina and Tarek El Moussa’s divorce is slowly starting to affect their business. She even attended a presentation for their company, Success Path Education, on her own over the weekend with Tarek nowhere in sight. Yikes!

Christina El Moussa, 33, got to bond with her six-year-old daughter, Taylor, during a trip to San Francisco this weekend, but her ex, Tarek El Moussa, 35, was very noticeably missing at one point during the trip. The whole reason Christina was even in SF to begin with was to hold a meeting for the exes’ company, Success Path Education, which would normally be an event the pair attended together, so his absence was certainly recognized.

The timing of Tarek’s decision to skip this event is especially interesting because it comes just days after he officially filed for divorce from his wife on Jan. 9, months after they actually separated in May and weeks after news of their split broke in December. Christina was advertised as the only one hosting this event, so it’s not like Tarek ditched out on her at the last minute, but her solo appearance does have us wondering if they’ll be doing things separately more and more.

Of course, not only do the duo have this business together, they also have their successful HGTV show, Flip Or Flop. The network has reportedly been pushing them to reconcile for the sake of the show, and so far the reality stars haven’t give any indication that they won’t go forward with filming as planned.

However, things definitely do seem to have taken a turn for the worst in this split recently, so this can obviously change at any moment. Christina sure looks happy and comfortable giving that San Fran presentation on her own…

