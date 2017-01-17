‘Teen Wolf’ Recap: Stiles’ First Name Is Finally Revealed & It’s Epic

After six seasons of theories and guesses, Stiles’ first name was finally revealed on the Jan. 17 episode of ‘Teen Wolf.’ It’s a mouthful, but the meaning behind it is everything we hoped it would be and more. Plus, the Ghost Riders claim TONS of new victims.

It’s Germany 1943. Mr. Douglas is a Nazi officer and talking to other Nazis about the Wild Hunt. Mr. Douglas wants to use them in their fight. The other officers don’t take him seriously. When one of the officers goes too far, Mr. Douglas rips his throat out. Cool.

Stilinski knows Stiles is real. Now he’s just trying to put the pieces together. He finds Stiles’ red yarn and thumb tacks. He goes to Stiles’ crime board and starts trying to solve this huge hole in his life. As soon he begins, pictures and papers begin appearing. Suddenly, all of Stiles’ things in his room are back where they’re meant to be, including a picture of young Stiles and Claudia.

Scott is planning on biting Stiles to get him through the rift. CAN YOU IMAGINE?! Scott thinks it’s the only way. Peter questions Scott’s plan. They’re the only one left in Beacon Hills. Luck isn’t really on their side. They have to know this plan is going to work.

Argent and Melissa go to the place the pack trapped the Ghost Rider. Mr. Douglas shows up and wants them to help him Parrish. Mr. Douglas lost Parrish’s scent, but found it on Argent. Argent doesn’t want to help, so Mr. Douglas decides to nearly choke the life out of him in order to get him to comply.

Argent takes Mr. Douglas to see Parrish. Argent’s ready to strike. While Mr. Douglas thinks he has the upper hand, Argent comes at him with a few good shots. Mr. Douglas goes after Argent and hits him with the Ghost Rider’s whip. He disappears right before Melissa’s eyes. Melissa pleads with Parrish to wake up, and Mr. Douglas decides to take her, too. OMG!

The Rift

Mason is devastated that Corey was taken. His tears are just HEARTBREAKING. Hayden tries to give him hope. There’s a chance they can save him. They found his phone, and it only includes photos with Mason. Ugh. My heart can’t take this.

Lydia, Scott, and Malia figure out the rift is below them. They head to the tunnels, and Malia finds the rift right off the bat.

Liam, Mason, and Hayden head to the police station to come up with a new plan. Theo, locked in a jail cell, offers to help, but they don’t want to take it. That’s until they realize he’s the only one who truly knows Mr. Douglas. Theo wants to make a deal. Break the sword, and he’ll help. Liam meets Theo’s demands. Apparently, Mr. Douglas is a Loenmensch, part wolf and part lion. Back in WWII, one of the Ghost Riders took out Mr. Douglas’ fellow officers easily when he was summoned by Mr. Douglas.

The Ghost Rider hit Mr. Douglas with the whip but didn’t go deep enough to take him. The whip did leave a nasty gash. After unsuccessful attempts at catching the GRs, Mr. Douglas went to three doctors he thought could help — the Dread Doctors. The wound infected the water the Dread Doctors put him in and actually made him stronger. couldn’t catch the ghost riders. He now wants his own supernatural army, and he’s waited 70 years to get it.

Tough Choices

Back in the present, the Ghost Rider claims his next victim: Mason. Liam FREAKS. Mason tells Liam to run before he disappears, but Liam doesn’t listen. He viciously attacks the Ghost Rider, and they go at it. Hayden steps in and tries to fight him off. Another Ghost Rider shows up, and it just goes downhill from there. Hayden realizes what needs to be done. She sacrifices herself, knowing that Liam will save her on the other side. “I love you,” he says to her. I CAN’T EVEN BREATHE RIGHT NOW.

Stilinksi attempts to explain Stiles is real to Claudia, but she doesn’t believe him. She doesn’t see anything in Stiles’ room. When she steps into the room, everything disappears. That’s when Stilinski puts it all together. He has to make a choice: Claudia or Stiles.

The pieces begin to fall into place. Claudia isn’t real. Stiles is real. Claudia tries to say otherwise, but Stilinski doesn’t need more convincing. The moment he remembers when Claudia died, he breaks down into tears. And then she’s gone.

The Name We’ve Been Waiting For

Parrish is the only person who can open the rift. Mr. Douglas wants to go through it. But Scott isn’t budging. Mr. Douglas goes after Scott with the whip, while Parrish opens the rift. Poor Parrish is possessed. Mr. Douglas and Parrish go through the rift, leaving Scott and remaining pack members to deal with two Ghost Riders.

Just when the Ghost Riders are about to take out Scott and Malia, Peter arrives to save them. Malia can’t believe Peter’s act of love. Before she has a chance to process, he’s gone. Peter, I ADORE you.

After a long and devastating day, the remaining pack members — Scott, Liam, Malia, and Lydia — gather round the table at Scott’s house. Scott keeps trying to call his mom’s cell phone, but her number doesn’t exist. That’s when Stilinski walks in and reveals Stiles’ first name!

Yes, this is happening. AFTER SIX SEASONS OF WAITING.

“I have a son,” Stilinski says. “His name is Mieczyslaw Stilinski, but we call him Stiles. I remember.”

I’m officially dead. The name means “sword” and “glory.” When Stiles was little, he couldn’t say his mouthful of a name. The best he could do was “Mischief.”

‘We’re hear tonight because my goofball son decided to drag Scott, his greatest friend, into the world to see a dead body,” Stilinski continues. Stiles changed everything for Scott and Beacon Hills.

Stilinski reveals he began remembering everything about Stiles with the red lacrosse jersey, followed by the red string for the crime board. “I thought I saw him,” he says. “Something opened there in the middle of the room just for a moment.”

There’s a rift in Stiles’ room! PRAISE! A new rift was created when Stilinksi fully remembered Stiles. Scott realizes they can open it again by remembering everything about Stiles as well. I need to lie down for a week or a month after this episode. This was one hell of an episode! I worship you, Jeff Davis.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight’s episode of Teen Wolf? Let us know!