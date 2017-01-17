Alexis Ohanian Cheers On Fiancée Serena Williams At Australian Open — So Sweet

Rex/Shutterstock

How cute! Serena Williams had a very special fan in the stands at the Australian Open — her fiance, Alexis Ohanian!

Alexis Ohanian, 33, had nothing but love for his fiancee, Serena Williams, 35, during her first match at the 2017 Australian Open on Tuesday, January 17. Pictures show the Reddit co-founder standing tall as she applauds for Serena on the court, all while he he is beaming proudly in a white button down shirt. So sweet!

It’s no surprise that Serena totally dominated, winning 6-4 6-3 against her opponent in the 79-minute game. Throughout the match, Alexis could be seen cheering, clapping, laughing and occasionally just staring lovingly at his beautiful fiancee as she performed at her highest. He must be her good luck charm!

On December 28, Serena used Alexis’ site, Reddit, to announce that he had popped the question and she had happily said yes. In a heartfelt poem, Serena revealed the romantic details of the proposal, which included Alexis whisking her off to Rome, Italy where they first met, and getting down on one knee at the very same table they first crossed each other’s paths. Swoon!

Serena’s ring is reportedly worth a whopping $2 million, which is massive. The stunning diamond engagement ring could be seen in a picture Serena posted to Reddit, in which she is proudly displaying the stunning piece while posing with her future husband. These two could not be any cuter together!

