The Weeknd Has Selena Gomez ‘Feeling Things She’s Never Felt Before’

How special! Selena Gomez’s hot new romance with The Weeknd is the first real adult relationship she’s had, and she can’t get enough of the amazing new feelings that come with it. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details of how his affection has totally brought back her confidence and mojo.

Selena Gomez, 24, looked like a woman completely smitten when she was photographed in a PDA filled make out session with The Weeknd — real name Abel Tesfaye — on their romantic dinner date Jan. 10, and that’s because she is! “Selena is feeling things she never felt before with The Weeknd. The relationship with Abel is fresh and new for Selena, but she can tell things are completely different from any of her previous relationships,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“For the first time in a long time, Selena has her confidence back and she credits that to having Abel in her life. She is healthier than she has been in a long time and having an honest relationship has a lot to do with her feeling so strong. Abel makes Selena feel secure and she sees this as her first mature relationship as an adult,” our insider adds.

Selena’s most serious relationship to date was with Justin Bieber, 22, but they were literally just teens when they fell in love back in early 2011 when the Biebs was just 16 and Selena was 18. It’s always hard to let go of your first love, as even after they first broke up in 2012, they still reconnected on and off for years. While Selena has had cute flirtations with DJ Zedd, 27, and Niall Horan, 23, nothing ever became serious.

Abel’s 26-years-old, so we’re sure at this point in his life he knows how to treat a lady right. His affections definitely have Selly feeling herself these days, enough to flaunt her bare butt in a gold thong for all the world to see. She’s definitely got it going on, and there’s nothing like having the affections of a hottie like Abel to make her feel on top of the world!

