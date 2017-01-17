Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: She’s Dying To Join Him On Tour — On Stage & Off

REX/Shutterstock

It’s getting serious! As The Weeknd prepares for a lengthy tour, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that his new girl, Selena Gomez, is totally interested in tagging along.

Selena Gomez, 24, is not about to let her new boyfriend slip through her fingers while he’s away on tour. When The Weeknd, 26, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, hits the road starting February 17 and keeps going all the way through June there’s a good chance he won’t be doing it alone.

“Not only would [Selena] like to join him on tour but she would also like to join him on tour to perform with him or even open up for him on some dates,” a source close to the hot new couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But he is currently only OK with her just joining him on stage occasionally or mostly just traveling with him. He would rather keep the people performing with him the already announced performers of Bryson Tiller and Lil Uzi Vert.”

Wow! Even though Abel isn’t looking for another opening act, it’s a pretty big deal that he’s down to have Selena riding by his side for almost five months of tour dates. That’s definitely a sign that their romance is heating up, and taking things internationally is a sign of major commitment. Get it, Sel!

This news also goes hand-in-hand with reports that Selena and Abel could be working on music together. It would be the first time the two professionally collaborated, though The Weeknd did just name drop Selena in his latest single, “Party Monster”, where he talks about a girl having an “a– shaped like Selena.”

