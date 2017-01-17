Kim Kardashian Feeling ‘Betrayed’ After Scott Disick Ditches Her During Dubai Trip

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! Scott Disick is in the dog house with Kim Kardashian after he accompanied her all the way to Dubai, only to ditch her and go off and make public appearances of his own. HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details as to why she’s so disappointed in him.

Scott Disick, 33, has been feeling nothing but love from the Kardashian family these days, but Kim Kardashian, 36, is furious that after taking him to Dubai with her for her makeup master class, he went off to do his own thing. “Kim picked Scott to go with her on the trip to Dubai because he is fun on trips, easy to get along with and never steals the spotlight from her. However, now Kim is regretting the decision because she had no idea Scott would ditch her during the trip,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. It turns out Scott wasn’t just there to be Kim’s friend and confidante, as he made some extra money during the trip hosting the grand opening of confectionary The Sugar Factory in Dubai Festival City. He posed for photographs, helped promote the store and was likely paid handsomely just for showing up.

“Kim feels like Scott betrayed and took advantage of the free trip. Kim is sad cause not only did Scott let her down, but he also disappointed Kim and let down Kourtney back home,” our source adds. They flew ultra first class from LA to Dubai as Scott showed off in an Instagram pic, and once they arrived were treated to a luxurious dinner at a table so long that they had to use their smartphones to talk to each other! Apparently Scott took full advantage of Kim’s A-list treatment, but didn’t stay around for long.

Thank god for the family plan phone package or we couldn't talk over dinner A photo posted by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jan 12, 2017 at 8:31am PST

When it came time for Kim to do her big makeup master class with Mario Dedivanovic, 33, on Jan. 13, Scott was already prepping for his own big gig and stealing her thunder on the very same day as the reality starlet’s first major public appearance since her Oct. 3 armed robbery in Paris. You’d think Scott could have given her that one day of her own to shine in Dubai! No wonder she’s so upset with him.

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised Scott would ditch Kim to do his own special appearance on the same day as her big event?

