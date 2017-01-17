Savannah Chrisley Gushes Over ‘Amazing’ Mystery Man Who Saved Her Life After Crash

Can someone pass the tissue box, please? In her first public post since the car crash, Savannah Chrisley thanks the ‘amazing’ mystery man who saved her life on Jan. 16. While the reality star may never be able to ‘repay’ her hero, she did post this emotional tribute!
Some of us have guardian angels, others have guardian mystery men. An unsung hero who currently remains nameless and faceless jumped to Savannah Chrisley‘s, 19, aid on Jan. 16 after witnessing a horrific car crash. The accident might have taken Savannah’s life it weren’t for the help of this kind stranger. To show her appreciation, Savannah took to Instagram to thank the “amazing man that stopped and helped me as everyone else was passing.” She didn’t manage to catch his name, but she’s forever thankful. “I have no idea who you are but thank you…I could never repay you for your act of kindness.”
I can truly say that I now FULLY understand the meaning of this quote…the past couple of days have been some of the toughest days for me. And I truly think that God has made them so difficult because I began straying away from Him and His word…I got in a car accident early Monday morning because my floor mat had gotten stuck behind my pedals so I looked down for a brief second to try and get it out of the way and then I realized that I was headed straight towards the guardrails….I tried to over correct but it didn't help. As soon as I hit the guardrail my airbags came out and because of the airbags and seatbelt the injuries weren't near as bad as they could have been. But what I do remember is going in and out of consciousness screaming for help and cars just continued to pass. It felt like I had been laying there for at least twenty minutes begging for help. And then a man stopped and ran over to me and got the police my way…so thank you to the amazing man that stopped and helped me as everyone else was passing. I have no idea who you are but thank you…I could never repay you for your act of kindness. Also…to all of you hurtful people that are saying that I deserved it and got what was coming for me…you need Jesus and I'll help by praying for you. And to all of those who are being supportive…I thank you very much. It means the world. The next month or so I will be recovering from a broken vertebrae which has caused numbness in my hands and fingers and pain all throughout my neck, back, and shoulders. While recovering physically I'm going to take time to recover spiritually and mentally as well. I want to be the best version of myself possible and that will happen. We all make mistakes…all that matters is how we learn and grow from them. I truly believe that God has used this situation to open my eyes to what is truly important in life and to put my focus back on Him in order to live the right life and be unbelievably happy. So right now I just want to say thank you again…love you all ❤️ -SFC-
As we previously told you, the Chrisley Knows Best star suffered the fright of her life while driving through a rainstorm. Her floor mat got wedged underneath the gas pedal, and when she bent down to fix it, her white, four-door car slammed into a guardrail. Regardless of how fast she was driving, the guardrail collision took out a HUGE chunk of her car, breaking off the headlight and tire area. In that moment, Savannah must have seen her life flash before her eyes!
Thankfully, the reality star is recovering quite well. Her father, Todd, revealed that she’s suffering from several injuries, including a fractured vertebrae and multiple bruises, but NONE of them are permanent! With a lot of rest, Savannah will be back to her normal self in no time — six weeks to be exact. “We have a six-week recovery period and we are all so thankful to the good Lord above for His grace and mercy,” explained Todd to E!. We’re wishing her a healthy and speedy recovery!
