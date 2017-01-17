Savannah Chrisley Gushes Over ‘Amazing’ Mystery Man Who Saved Her Life After Crash

REX/Shutterstock

Can someone pass the tissue box, please? In her first public post since the car crash, Savannah Chrisley thanks the ‘amazing’ mystery man who saved her life on Jan. 16. While the reality star may never be able to ‘repay’ her hero, she did post this emotional tribute!

Some of us have guardian angels, others have guardian mystery men. An unsung hero who currently remains nameless and faceless jumped to Savannah Chrisley‘s, 19, aid on Jan. 16 after witnessing a horrific car crash. The accident might have taken Savannah’s life it weren’t for the help of this kind stranger. To show her appreciation, Savannah took to Instagram to thank the “amazing man that stopped and helped me as everyone else was passing.” She didn’t manage to catch his name, but she’s forever thankful. “I have no idea who you are but thank you…I could never repay you for your act of kindness.”

As we previously told you, the Chrisley Knows Best star suffered the fright of her life while driving through a rainstorm. Her floor mat got wedged underneath the gas pedal, and when she bent down to fix it, her white, four-door car slammed into a guardrail. Regardless of how fast she was driving, the guardrail collision took out a HUGE chunk of her car, breaking off the headlight and tire area. In that moment, Savannah must have seen her life flash before her eyes!

Thankfully, the reality star is recovering quite well. Her father, Todd, revealed that she’s suffering from several injuries, including a fractured vertebrae and multiple bruises, but NONE of them are permanent! With a lot of rest, Savannah will be back to her normal self in no time — six weeks to be exact. “We have a six-week recovery period and we are all so thankful to the good Lord above for His grace and mercy,” explained Todd to E!. We’re wishing her a healthy and speedy recovery!

