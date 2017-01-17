Savannah Chrisley ‘Begged For Help’ While Fighting To Stay Conscious After Car Crash

Courtesy of Instagram

Savannah Chrisley has revealed the heart-wrenching details of the completely horrific car accident she was involved in on Jan. 16 and the facts are just shocking! Read Savannah’s haunting story here.

Savannah Chrisley, 19, is so lucky to be alive following the terrifying car crash she went through on Jan. 16. Just reading the details of the event is enough to shake us, so we can’t imagine how the Chrisley Knows Best star is dealing with all of this. But she was in fact strong enough to take to Instagram on Jan. 17 to give everyone the details of the incident.

“I got in a car accident early Monday morning because my floor mat had gotten stuck behind my pedals so I looked down for a brief second to try and get it out of the way and then I realized that I was headed straight towards the guardrails,” the Atlanta-based beauty queen said in her post about the accident. “I tried to over correct but it didn’t help. As soon as I hit the guardrail my airbags came out and because of the airbags and seatbelt the injuries weren’t near as bad as they could have been.”

“But what I do remember is going in and out of consciousness screaming for help and cars just continued to pass,” she wrote. That is so scary! We can’t imagine going through that! “It felt like I had been laying there for at least twenty minutes begging for help. And then a man stopped and ran over to me and got the police my way.”

“I truly believe that God has used this situation to open my eyes to what is truly important in life and to put my focus back on Him in order to live the right life and be unbelievably happy,” Savannah wrote. “So right now I just want to say thank you again…love you all.” OMG, we could not feel more for Savannah and her family right now. But we think her attitude after the situation is so inspiring. We hope that she recovers quickly!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the terrifying story of Savannah’s accident? Give us all your thoughts below!

