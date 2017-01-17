‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Savannah Chrisley Breaks Vertebrae In Serious Car Accident

REX/Shutterstock

This is so scary. Reality TV star and beauty queen Savannah Chrisley suffered several injuries in a serious car accident on Jan. 16, including a broken vertebrae! Get all the details on the terrifying crash here.

We were so terrified to hear that Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley, 19, was badly injured in a car accident on Jan. 16. Thankfully her father, Todd Chrilsey, says she is recovering, though the incident was a scary one!

“It’s the worst feeling in the world to get a call late at night while sleeping to hear on the other end that your child has been involved in a serious car accident and that you need to come to the hospital immediately,” Todd told E! News. “That’s the call we received this morning about our daughter Savannah.”

No matter where life takes us…no matter how far we all are from one another…the memories we all share will remain in my heart forever! ❤️ #crewlovin A photo posted by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Jan 15, 2017 at 5:03pm PST

Savannah’s accident occurred when she was driving a white, four-door car during a rainstorm and leaned down to adjust the floor mat as it became stuck under the gas pedal. Shockingly, Savannah looked back up just as her car slammed into a guardrail. How terrifying! Todd said that Savannah’s injuries included a fractured vertebrae in her neck, as well as bruises and burns from the airbags.

“We have a six-week recovery period and we are all so thankful to the good Lord above for His grace and mercy,” the Atlanta-based reality TV star said. “Everyone look out for the girl wearing the helmet and riding a tricycle down the highways going forward,” Todd lovingly joked. We are so glad to hear that even though Savannah was involved in what we are sure was a very scary incident, that she will recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and her caring family, who Savannah shared a sweet pic of over the weekend!

