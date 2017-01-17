Sasha & Malia Obama’s Style Transformations: See Their Looks Over The Years

REX/Shutterstock

In honor of the presidential inauguration quickly approaching, we decided to take a trip down memory lane and we rounded up all of Sasha and Malia Obama’s different outfits throughout the years since 2009. Both of the Obama girls’ styles have transformed immensely and you’re not going to believe it!

Sasha, 15, and Malia Obama, 18, have been in the White House and in the public eye since their father, President Obama, was inaugurated in January of 2009. Over the course of 8 years, both of these girls have transformed so much. Not only did they grow up, their styles evolved and matured in so many ways and it was amazing to watch it all unfold.

Looking back on all of the photos of the girls, we cannot believe how much they have grown! Sasha looks like a baby in some of the photos from 2009, and now she looks like a woman — it’s crazy! Aside from Sasha maturing, it is so cool to see how Malia has developed her own style and she takes after her stylish mother, Michelle Obama, 52. Malia’s style has gotten so fabulous and super trendy — she loves contemporary and affordable brands that we wear.

One thing is for sure, both of these gals lucked out with having Michelle as their mother. Her style is so gorgeous and both of her daughters have inherited her great taste. Plus, all three of these beautiful ladies love patterns and prints and are not afraid to take risks when it comes to fashion and being in the public eye.

We are going to miss the entire First Family and everything that they brought to the White House. We will especially miss their style and we cannot wait to see how the sisters will continue to transform into amazing and very stylish women!

What do you guys think of Sasha and Malia’s styyle transformations? What were your favorite outfits of theirs?

