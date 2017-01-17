Sahara Ray Swims Nude 6 Months After She Frolicked Topless With Justin Bieber

Courtesy of Instagram

Sahara Ray is definitely a fan of skinny dipping! The lovely lady who was linked to Justin Bieber six months ago is back in the water again, though this time it’s sans Biebs. Check out the sexy video of her swimming nude here!

Daughter of legendary surfer Tony Ray and rumored ex-fling of Justin Bieber, 23-year-old Sahara Ray took to the water once more on Jan. 17 after being seen with the “Sorry” singer during a skinny dipping session in Hawaii six months ago. Sahara posted photos and videos of herself and a friend letting loose under a waterfall in Bali, Indonesia.

The model is seen totally nude in one video as she frolics in the water, showing off her very tanned and toned body for all the world to see. But, she doesn’t stop there, showing off her sexy topless self in front of the waterfall in a very hot pic where she covered her nipples with little sunflower emojis. Way to be too sexy and too cute all at once!

Sahara and her friend showed off images of themselves catching yummy raindrops in their mouths, with super cute squiggles covering their nipples. These lovely ladies are clearly cool with flaunting what their mamas gave them! What a fun, free-spirited, magical day for the buddies! CLICK HERE TO WATCH A VIDEO OF SAHARA AND HER FRIEND SWIMMING NAKED.

The model was photographed by a secluded lagoon during a very hot nude swim session with the Biebs back in August. Because of those super sexy naked snaps, Justin and Sahara were considered by many to be an item, though it seems the relationship (if there was one) has fizzled out.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Sahara looked amazing swimming naked? Give us all your thoughts below!

