‘RHOBH’ Recap: Eden Sassoon Grills Kyle On Kim Richards’ Deadly Addiction

Woof! After her explosive encounter with Kim at Kyle’s game night, Lisa Rinna vented to Eden. It may have seemed like a good idea at the time, but it only led to an awkward lunch date, where Eden asked Kyle some very personal questions about her family and Kim’s sobriety. To find out more, read our recap below!

Kyle Richards was none too pleased with Eden Sassoon for asking such personal questions during a lunch date on the Jan. 17 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Lisa Rinna was also there, but Eden and Kyle did most of the talking. Specifically, Eden asked Kyle about her mother and then went straight to trying to find out where Kim‘s drinking stemmed from. Kyle defended her mother, saying she was never a drinker and she doesn’t think Kim’s alcoholism came from one place specifically, but that was the extent of the information Kyle was willing to divulge. She was highly offended Eden was even asking about Kim’s sobriety, considering they had just met. But what she didn’t know was that Lisa Rinna had already vented to Eden about Kim’s sobriety, saying she doesn’t believe she’s completely sober, and she may be close to death. (Yes, really.)

Fortunately, Kyle was able to escape that nonsense by escaping to Mykonos, Greece, where Erika was set to perform one of her new songs! Erika personally invited Kyle to join her, and she obviously accepted. (Let’s be real — who wouldn’t accept that invite?!) We just wish we had been in Kyle’s shoes because Erika’s dancers are SMOKING HOT. Woof.

Meanwhile, Lisa Vanderpump‘s son Max began his quest to find his biological parents, which wasn’t easy for Lisa nor Ken. They met with the adoption agency and found out some valuable information about Max’s parents, like how his biological dad plays the guitar — just like him! It was an emotional experience for all involved, but Lisa was the one who shed the most tears.

Then, Dorit asked Lisa Rinna and Eileen to join her for lunch so they could find common ground. Their conversation got off to a rocky start, but luckily, they all decided to hit the “reset button” and start their friendships over again. Will this be the last of their arguments? Probably not, but would it be Housewives without drama? Nope.

