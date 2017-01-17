‘PLL’ Cast Teases Emison’s Fate In Last 10 Episodes — Will They Finally Happen?

Is Emison going to go legit in the final 10 ‘Pretty Little Liars’ episodes?! That’s what we’re all hoping. In a new interview, Sasha Pieterse and Shay Mitchell know there are ‘strong feelings’ between Emison, but is a romantic relationship in the cards?! You won’t believe their answers!

“I think she’s always had strong feelings for Emily, and she’s always been confused about what they actually mean,” Sasha Pieterse told TV Guide. “I can’t [whether or not they’ll happen] but you’ll see.”

Shay Mitchell added: I always wondered if it was just because Alison knew how great and loyal Emily was, that she would always have her in her back pocket, and if she did really feel something for Emily. Because Emily is very supportive to Alison, especially with this whole pregnancy, it could cause a few rifts, but it could also be great if Paige is understanding, which I also feel that their relationship is also special in a different way than it is with Alison.”

Emison is one of the main couples that the fans want to see end up together in the end, especially PLL author Sara Shepard! If she wants it to happen, then make it happen!

That epic kiss in Emily’s bed in season 5 was the moment everything changed for Emison. It’s been slow burn for these two, and they deserve to find happiness — hopefully with each other! Emily stood by Alison amid the drama with Rollins and defended her when Rollins tried to make it seem like Alison was crazy. Alison found out she was pregnant in the 7A finale, so that’s going to provide some bumps in Emison’s road to love.

