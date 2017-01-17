President Obama Commutes Chelsea Manning’s Sentence After Leaking Military Documents

AP Images

Chelsea Manning is one lucky lady! She’ll be a free woman in May, according to a new report, as President Barack Obama just commuted a huge chunk of her remaining prison sentence Tuesday, Jan. 17. To get more details, keep reading!

Chelsea Manning was serving a 35-year sentence for leaking documents (750,000 pages to be exact) about the American military to WikiLeaks, but now that President Barack Obama has commuted a large chunk of the former army intelligence analyst’s time behind bars, she’ll be released on May 17, 2017, according to The New York Times. Isn’t that amazing?!

Following two suicide attempts in the past year, and a previous rejected plea for a pardon from Obama, Chelsea gave it another shot this past fall. She made a direct plea to the POTUS, and this time it worked!

“I am not asking for a pardon on my conviction,” she wrote in a November statement, according to The New York Times. “I understand that the various collateral consequences of the court-martial conviction will stay on my record forever. The sole relief I am asking for is to be released from military prison after serving six years of confinement as a person who did not intend to harm the interests of the United States or harm any service members.”

Chelsea, a transgendered woman, has already served 7 years behind bars at an all-male Army prison in eastern Kansas, and had she stayed in jail for the full 35 years, it would have been the “longest punishment ever imposed in the United States for a leak conviction,” The New York Times claims.

“I take full and complete responsibility for my decision to disclose these materials to the public,” Chelsea also wrote in her commutation application. “I have never made any excuses for what I did. I pleaded guilty without the protection of a plea agreement because I believed the military justice system would understand my motivation for the disclosure and sentence me fairly. I was wrong.”

