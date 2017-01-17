Robin Thicke & Paula Patton Head To Family Therapy With Son After Huge Custody Battle

Courtesy of Instagram/REX/Shutterstock

Following Robin Thicke and Paula Patton’s nasty custody battle, a Jan. 16 report says that the couple has started family therapy along with their 6-year-old son Julian. So are they going to work it out? Get all of the new details right here!

Robin Thicke, 39, and Paula Patton, 41, went to therapy over the weekend together, as multiple insiders claim to PEOPLE. “While Julian Thicke, 6, has remained in his mother’s care, both parties are working with a therapist who is advising on Julian’s best interest,” a source tells the site. That’s a huge step!

“The family attended their first joint therapy session this weekend. Ms. Patton will continue to do what is right for her son,” the insider also reveals. Robin feels the same, as another source explains to the site: “Robin wants to keep Julian’s best interests at heart.” It’s great to hear that the couple is attempting to work on their issues for the sake of their young son.

As a refresher, Paula filed legal documents on Jan. 12, allegedly accusing Robin of physically abusing Julian, and saying she has she’s “become concerned about [Robin]’s drinking and drug use, as well as the forms of punishment he is using to discipline Julian”, including spankings, according to multiple reports. Yikes.

The “Blurred Lines” singer has denied the allegations, saying he had “never exceeded age-appropriate discipline” and any spankings were given “lightly” as a “last resort.” Robin also reportedly said that Paula had agreed to this method of discipline.

The DCFS investigation is ongoing, a source confirms to PEOPLE, and Robin’s lawyer Angela Pierce di Donato tells the site: “The Department of Children and Family Services has extensively interviewed the family, including Julian. They put no restrictions on Robin’s custody and advised Paula to follow the court orders.” We’ll keep you posted!

