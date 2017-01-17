Noor Salman: Orlando Killer’s Wife Charged With Aiding & Abetting In Deadly Massacre

Courtesy of Twitter

Noor Zahi Salman has officially been charged with aiding and abetting her husband, Omar Mateen, in the brutal Pulse Nightclub shooting that left 49 innocent people dead in June.

“Noor Salman, 30, formerly of Fort Pierce, Florida, was charged by indictment with aiding and abetting Omar Mateen’s attempted provision and provision of material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), a designated foreign terrorist organization, and obstruction of justice,” the Department of Justice confirmed in a press release. “If convicted on all counts, Salman faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.”

After being arrested on Jan. 16 in Oakland California, Noor appeared in court on Jan. 17, which is when she was officially hit with the charges. The court documents show that Noor is not only being accused of aiding her husband in the weeks and hours leading up to the horrific murders, but that she also misled police in the subsequent investigation.

Noor allegedly went shopping with Omar for ammunition before he shot up Pulse Nightclub in the middle of the night on June 12, and even allegedly drove him to the scene of the crime beforehand so he could scope things out. She has long been suspected of being involved in the massacre, but police did not have enough evidence to arrest her until seven months later.

The 30-year-old is denying the charges. “Noor Salman had no foreknowledge nor could she predict what Omar Mateen intended to do that tragic night,” her lawyer told ABC News before she was formally charged. “Noor has told her story of abuse at his hands. We believe it is misguided and wrong to prosecute her and that it dishonors the memories of the victims to punish an innocent person.”

HollywoodLifers, are you at all surprised that Noor was charged?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.