Nicki Minaj & Meek Mill Back Together After Nasty Split — Wait, What?

OMG! Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill are reportedly back together, and it’s possible they never even broke up. Was their supposed ‘split’ just a publicity stunt? Get all the details here!

What split? Nicki Minaj, 34, and Meek Mill, 29, are reportedly back together after having gone through a nasty breakup the first week of January. And get this — their “breakup” may have just been a publicity stunt.

“I don’t think they ever even broke up. Nicki was in the studio all last week and she was texting with [Meek]. He even came by and picked her up,” a source told MediaTakeOut.

So what the heck is going on? Were we duped? “I don’t know – it’s probably all just [publicity]. I don’t think they ever broke up,” the source added.

That’s interesting considering Nicki took to Twitter to proclaim she’s “single” on Jan. 5. In a heartfelt tweet to her fans, she said, “To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u🎀.” We can’t imagine Nicki would lie to her fans, but we’ve seen celebrities do worse.

And if Nicki and Meek are back together, we’re super happy for them. We’re always fans of love! Plus, while “apart,” Meek Mill was spiraling out of control. Now that they’re together again, that’ll probably stop.

“Nicki’s really worried about Meek because since the split he’s been doing nothing but turning up and partying in the club with his boys, and posting these belligerent videos on social media,” a source recently told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Meek isn’t even a drinker like that and Nicki fears that if he keeps this up he’s going to do something stupid.”

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill’s breakup was just a publicity stunt? Tell us how you feel below!

