‘The Bachelor’: Nick Viall — You Have Found ‘The One’ in Vanessa Grimaldi

Courtesy of ABC

Come on Nick — it’s time to stop playing with self-centered baby girl Corinne and get serious with — Vanessa Grimaldi — a real woman, who’s brave and smart enough to call you out on your antics. And guess what, ‘Bachelor’ fans agree!

Nick Viall, after three failed Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise stints, are you really ready to put a ring on it? If so, then get ready to commit to Montrealer, Vanessa Grimaldi, 29. You’re 36 and if you blow this Bachelor gig and don’t end up on the way to the alter with a gorgeous and intelligent woman, then you deserve to be banished from the Bachelor Nation for good.

No , you shouldn’t continue to get airtime like still solo Chris Soules, who has no business giving advice to future Bachelor and Bachelorettes, like he did to you in the premiere episode. It was completely obvious to legions of fans last night, that Vanessa, a Special Education teacher, has 100% more on the ball than most of your giggly, squealing goo-goo-eyed harem.

She was refreshingly direct when she asked you on your romantic dinner date last night about why your past relationships haven’t worked out. No beating around the bush, just a polite clear enquiry . Too bad you didn’t reciprocate and ask her about her own romantic history.

I myself am wondering why a stunning woman with an interesting career and appealing personality doesn’t already have a million men desperate to lock her down. There’s clearly chemistry — sexual and personal — between you, Nick and Vanessa. You both looked like you were genuinely having a blast on the zero-gravity plane, rolling around in the air and kissing before Vanessa’s stomach gave out and she threw up.

But, what impressed me most about Vanessa was her confidence in herself and in her relationship with you, Nick . So much so that she was willing to call you out on your ridiculous behavior with girl baby, Corinne.

Corinne, at 24, confessed that she still has a nanny — Raquel — and was unembarrassed to admit that she is completely dependent on her. Raquel makes her bed, does her laundry, makes her breakfast, cuts up her cucumbers and lemon for a special lunch salad that Corinne loves. And, Corinne misses her when she isn’t busy straddling Nick in a make-out session in front of the other girls, and asking Nick to lick whipped cream off her bare boobs or pouting because she isn’t the center of Nick’s attention.

After the straddle session, your behavior Nick, left the rest of your women fuming but Vanessa tells them that she’s completely comfortable speaking to you about your behavior, which they feel is disrespectful to the rest of the women who are there because they want a real relationship.

She takes you aside for an alone talk later in the evening and asks if you are actually serious about looking for a wife or just “someone to fuck around with.” She tells you point blank that if you aren’t serious about love and only about sexual romps then, “I’d rather you just not give me a rose.”

You go, girl!

It’s a dramatic and impressive moment — a contestant who isn’t willing to sacrifice principles for more time in the TV spotlight with a player.

Former Bachelorette Ali Fedotowsky was enthusiastic and tweeted: “Ohhhhhhh Nick!!! Vanessa just called you out! #TheBachelor.” Now, and Ali aren’t not the only ones who are into this Nick/Vanessa match. Lots of fans were equally enthused!

Nick and Vanessa look like a couple already everyone else can go home #TheBachelor — tara (@taraxxlynn) January 17, 2017

Dude they might as well just kick off the rest of the girls and let Nick and Vanessa get married already #TheBachelor — Kay ♛ (@Kayla_Halloran) January 17, 2017

Vanessa puked, Nick still kissed her. She then made him cry. Ladies and gents we got a match. #TheBachelor — Jennifer (@jko1016) January 17, 2017

If Nick doesn't marry Vanessa I'll throw a fit that Corinne's nanny couldn't even handle #TheBachelor — Jamie (@_JamieColleen) January 17, 2017

Nick and Vanessa…calling it now ❤ #TheBachelor — Shelby Lynn (@ShelbyGenzmer) January 17, 2017

"I'm not judging Corinne, I'm judging your actions." I LOVE VANESSA #TheBachelor — Shirley Li (@shirklesxp) January 17, 2017

So, what do you think, Bachelor Fans? HollywoodLifers, are you with me on this one? Is Vanessa ‘The One’ for Nick? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.