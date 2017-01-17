Miley Cyrus Rocks Dramatic 6-Inch Dark Roots — Love Or Loathe?

Courtesy of Instagram/FameFlyNet

Okay, Miley Cyrus’ solution for changing hair colors is the best thing we’ve seen all day! The singer shared a close-up picture of her blonde bob with several inches of brunette roots that were impossible to miss. See what she had to say about her new color combo, right here.

Miley Cyrus, 24, is never one to filter her life on Instagram. Case in point, her Jan. 16 selfie that showed a very honest look at what happens to your platinum hair when you’ve skipped out on your root touch-ups at the salon.

Captioning her picture, “goin back 2 muah rootz #LAZY #growingphase,” it looks like Miley is in the process of going back to her natural brunette color sans the hair dye. Though Miley has been wearing her hair in a platinum pixie for as long as we can remember, she’s been letting her hair grow out to its current lob length for the past year.

Skipping out on coloring her hair as it’s been growing, we barely noticed how grown out Miley’s roots had gotten since she mostly stuck to slicked back ponytail hairstyles while serving as a judge on The Voice. Finally letting her hair down and putting her roots on display, Miley’s dark roots have even surpassed an ombré color now that they take up nearly half of her hair length.

Even though Miley’s hair is currently in that awkward in-between stage, we can’t wait until the two-toned color has grown out and she’s back to brunette. Plus, we’re just as curious to see what kind of haircut she’ll get to go with her dark hair!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Miley’s take on switching her hair color?

