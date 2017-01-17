Courtesy of Instagram

Oh no! Michael Buble is reportedly no longer hosting the BRIT Awards in February, but he has a SUPER good reason for the last-minute cancellation. Citing ‘family’ as his ‘priority,’ a new report says the singer is determined to see his cancer-stricken son Noah through his treatments and refuses to leave his side. What a doting dad!

Missing what some have deemed “the biggest gig of his career,” Michael Buble, 41, is ditching his hosting job at the BRIT Awards on Feb. 22 for a job he takes MUCH more seriously — fatherhood. The talented crooner has reportedly dropped out of hosting the show in order to look after his sick three-year-old son Noah, according to The Sun. Little Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in November, and since has gone through chemotherapy treatments and an alleged surgery.

Apparently a replacement for the Canadian artist has not yet been chosen. And while a source for the publication admitted producers were excited to have Michael host, they totally understand his decision that family comes first. “It was a difficult call but Michael has decided to pull out of hosting the Brit Awards,” the insider stated. “Out of respect for Michael the producers gave him as much time as he needed to make the decision, which they completely understood.”

The source added, “He would have put a unique stamp on the night so it’s a real shame, but at the moment his priority is his family. They are exploring other options now about who will take his place and a number of people have thrown their hat in the ring. No matter who they pick it will be an incredible night.”

Michael had previously confirmed he was hosting the BRITs back in October by sharing a photo of himself holding a placard with the BRIT Awards logo on it. He posted the snapshot to Instagram writing, “Soooo …… ummm …. yeah . I’m frickin’ hosting the @brits !! I’ve got some big shoes to fill. Four of ’em.”

Just a month later though, the sad news broke that his oldest son was diagnosed with liver cancer. “We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US,” the Bublé family released in a statement that appeared on his wife Luisana Lopilato‘s Facebook page. “We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children.” The couple also mentioned they’d be putting their careers on hold in order to care for their little one.

