Melania Trump’s Inauguration Designers Revealed — Ralph Lauren & Karl Lagerfeld

REX/Shutterstock

After Tom Ford, Marc Jacobs, and Sophie Theallet publicly made it clear that they would not dress the New First Lady, legendary designers Ralph Lauren and Karl Lagerfeld are stepping up the fashion plate. Read all about Melania Trump’s dream team, here!

Behind every strong man is a well-dressed woman. With inauguration day just around the corner (Jan. 20), the battle over who will dress Melania Trump, 46, has just declared two winners — Karl Lagerfeld, 83, and Ralph Lauren, 77, according to WWD. Sorry, Donald Trump, but be prepared to have your thunder stolen by the gorgeous gown Melania decides to wear. There are a few traditions that go into choosing a designer, but this year, almost like the shocking election itself, there were some unexpected surprises.

Since Ralph dressed Hillary Clinton throughout her campaign, it’s pretty startling that he’s teaming up with Melania. That being said, the non-partisan designer doesn’t necessarily associate with being a Republican or a Democrat. Ralph is probably looking at this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as a business deal rather than a person dig to Hillary. He’s not trying to throw shade, guys! He’s just going about this in a logical manner, and who better than a model to look stunning in his clothes?

The decision to hire Karl is also remarkable. Typically, The First Lady wears an American designer the day of the inauguration, and Karl is from Germany. We have to give Melania props for pushing the fashion envelope this year, especially after so many designers refused to dress her! Tom Ford and Marc Jacobs might have said no, but Melania still has Tommy Hilfiger and Diane Von Furstenberg on her side! We can’t wait to see her debut as the new First Lady!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Melania’s inauguration designers? Do you approve?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.