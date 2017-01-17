‘Pretty Little Liars’ Future: Marlene King Hopeful, But ‘It’s Time To Say Goodbye’

Image Courtesy of Freeform

‘Pretty Little Liars’ is coming to an end, and Marlene King is already working on a brand new show for Freeform, Bella Thorne’s ‘Famous In Love.’ So, why was it time to transition now? Could the two merge? And what’s down the road for the ‘Liars?’ We caught up with Marlene to get all the answers you’re looking for.

As it goes for many writers, one show closes out while another begins. For Marlene King, the two overlapped — and would love for some of the Rosewood ladies to stop in on Famous in Love. “The last ten of Pretty Little Liars and the first ten of Famous in Love were filmed simultaneously, and the stages were right next to each other. There was a lot of running around with everyone back and forth — a merging of families,” she told HollywoodLife.com exclusively at Television Critics Association’s Winter press tour. “They come over and hang out anyway!”

Speaking on the end of PLL, Marlene remembers filming the last episode (“we were all hysterical”), but is well aware that she was part of a prized possession. “I feel like it’s time to say goodbye. It’s the right time. I do think in this world where things come back to life, you know years later or a decade later, whenever it is. We all know that this was something really really special, and it was a first for most of us,” she said. “It feels like it’s special enough that it’ll find another life somewhere. It’s supposed to be over, it’s the right time, and hopefully it’s a satisfying ending. I hope most people will be very happy, and I think they will.”

During the Pretty Little Liars panel, Marlene did say she’d love to do some sort of reunion of sorts down the road. For now though, she’s still getting used to the fact that it’s ending.

“I was still working on the show until about two weeks ago when we had our final playback of the episode, where you sort of sign off on everything. That’s when I just took a moment and said to myself, ‘Goodbye,’ to this show. It was sad,” she told us. “I just thought to myself, ‘I release it to the fans because they will always keep this show alive. They will always be relevant and a big part of people’s lives and they’ll talk to their children about it. We did good. We all did good together.'”

Pretty Little Liars returns and Famous in Love premiere on Freeform on April 18. Are you already hoping for a reunion, HollywoodLifers?

