Lindsay Lohan Converting To Islam? — Actress Is ‘In A Period Of Renewal’

Lindsay Lohan has fans wondering if she’s converting to Islam after she made drastic changes to her official Instagram page. Her team has said she’s currently ‘in a period of renewal,’ so has she decided to practice Islam? Here’s what we know!

Lindsay Lohan, 30, deleted every single one of her Instagram photos over the MLK weekend, except for her black and white profile photo. She also changed her bio to just “Alaikum Salam,” which is a Arabic phrase that means “Peace be unto you.”

Her rep has not confirmed or denied that Lindsay has converted to Islam, but did say she’s “in a period of renewal” and “has been making positive changes in her life,” according to Us Weekly. Good for you, Lilo! “I am so excited for this new chapter in my life!” Lindsay told the outlet in a statement.

The deletion of her photos and the addition of the Arabic quote to her bio sparked fan speculation that she did convert. They started sending her major love on Twitter. See their tweets below:

Lindsay Lohan is Muslim??? Wow subhanAllah, Allah really guides whom He wills. Welcome to Islam sis❤️ @lindsaylohan pic.twitter.com/p1dA77T7la — • K H A D E G A • (@TheKhadegaMo) January 12, 2017

im so happy that lindsay lohan found Islam. may Allah guide her and bless her ☺️☺️ — Nurin Qistina (@_nurinqistina) January 16, 2017

so supposedly lindsay lohan converted to islam ..if thats really a fact 😍 — nour (@_nephrititi) January 6, 2017

This isn’t the first time fans have believe Lindsay may have converted to Islam. Lindsay was first seen carrying a Quran while completing community service in Brooklyn in 2015, according to Page Six. “It opened doors for me to experience spiritually, to find another true meaning,” she said in an interview with Turkish TV show Haber Tura bout reading the Quran. “This is who I am.”

Lindsay spent time with Syrian child refugees in Oct. 2016. She also said on the TV show that she was “honored” to wear a headscarf. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Lindsay’s team for comment.

