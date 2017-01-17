‘Legally Blonde 3’ Happening? — Why Reese Witherspoon Thinks The Time Is Right

A bend and snap might be necessary for this! Reese Witherspoon reveals she is totally down to do a third ‘Legally Blonde’ movie, and she’s got one amazing reason why it should happen soon. Could ‘Legally Blonde 3’ feature Elle Woods as president?!

“We’ve thought about it,” Reese Witherspoon told E! News at the Elle Women in Television dinner on Jan. 14. “I need somebody really clever to come up with a great idea and we’ll do it… I do think it’s a good time to do it. I think women need that kind of positivity right now.”

You’re right on the money, Reese! Legally Blonde 2: Red White & Blonde, which was released in 2003, did provide a great storyline for a third Legally Blonde film in the sequel’s final moments. When Emmett asks Elle where she wants to live, she’s already got her eye on the White House! Elle Woods as president? Now that would be epic! The White House would end up being the Pink House!

Reese was onboard for a Legally Blonde 3 as far back as 2015. She admitted on Fashionably Late with Rachel Zoe that it would be cool to see Elle be a Supreme Court justice or run for office. “I think we’re ready to see Elle and see what she’s up to lately,” she said.

Seriously, we need to know! Does Elle have kids now with Emmett? Are Elle and Vivian still BFFs? What about Bruiser? We need answers!

The 40-year-old Oscar-winning actress is currently gearing up for the debut of Big Little Lies on HBO. The limited series, based on Liane Moriarty’s best-selling novel, also stars Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Alexander Skargard, and Adam Scott. The series will premiere on Feb. 19.

