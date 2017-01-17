Image Courtesy of CBS

Now that Lamar Odom has completed 35 days of rehab following his brothel overdose, he’s looking to start over with a clean slate. The former NBA star apologizes to Khloe Kardashian and his kids for all that ‘wasted time & energy.’ Watch the tell-all ‘Doctors’ clip, here!

Lamar Odom, 36, was certainly fortunate to come out the other end! The former Lakers star talks about his lowest point in a Jan. 17 interview on The Doctors, and you won’t believe what he had to say. Lamar brought all of us to tears when he apologized to Khloe Kardashian and his three children for all the “time and energy” he wasted while high on drugs. “I just want to tell them I’m sorry for all that wasted time and wasted energy that in my addiction I didn’t know who I was,” he confessed. Watch the emotional interview below!



This interview serves as Lamar’s first at-length public appearance since his stint in rehab, though we’ve seen a few sneak peeks of the episode over the past months. As we previously told you, the father-of-three already confessed in a The Doctors interview that he was on a mission to get the Good American designer BACK! He shockingly admitted that he misses his ex-wife and hopes to reunite with her in the future (despite the fact that their divorce was finalized on Dec. 17).

“Honestly, I want my wife back,” Lamar said wistfully. Sorry, Lam — it’s safe to say that that ship has sailed, as Khlo is smitten with another basketball hunk, Tristan Thompson, and is reportedly ready to settle down with him and have babies! Still, Lamar is staying positive. “I just want to live a healthy happy life,” he added. We wish him all the luck.

