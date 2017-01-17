Lady Gaga’s ‘Stunts’ For Super Bowl Will Be Michael Jackson Level Memorable

Rex/Shutterstock

Fans were fearing for Lady Gaga’s safety on Jan. 17 when they learned that she would be doing some pretty dangerous stunts during her Super Bowl halftime show. A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what she has up her sleeve, and just how safe she is, here.

Lady Gaga, 30, sure knows how to put on a performance, but on Jan. 17 her little monsters began to worry that she was pushing the envelope a little too far when a report came out that she was planning to sing on the roof of the arena! However, a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that fans have nothing to worry about.

“The scare that people are having for the stunts that Gaga will do is all part of the press leading into the show,” explained the Gaga insider. “She wants to do it and it will be extremely safe and all the talk is just to have people talk about it and get the buzz going.” Phew! Thank goodness. We love a good Super Bowl stunt, but it’s definitely not work the hype if Mother Monster gets hurt!

As a matter of fact, the source is comparing Gaga’s plan to another epic performance in Super Bowl history. “If you look back at Michael Jackson’s performance they had MJ doubles on the roof, so this is totally fine since the best professionals on Earth will be working the show for her,” explained the insider. “There should be no worry at all.”

Well, now that are fears are put to rest, we couldn’t be more excited to see Lady Gaga tear up the stage on the Super Bowl field. The big night will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Luckily it’s usually pretty warm there, so we don’t have to worry about bad weather ruining her epic plans.

HollywoodLifers, are you glad to hear that Lady Gaga will only be doing safe stunts? Let us know!

