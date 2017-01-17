REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga’s on the edge…of the Super Bowl stadium?! Yep, the singer has plans to perform on the roof of the NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on Feb. 5, according to a shocking new report, when she takes the stage at halfime. Get all of the details of Gaga’s dangerous plan right here!

Lady Gaga, 30, might just do something crazy at the Super Bowl LI, as insiders claim to Page Six in a Jan. 17 report. “Lady Gaga wants to sing on the roof of the Super Bowl — and lawyers and technicians alike are trying to figure out how to make her ambitious plan work,” the site says. “Gaga has come up with the elaborate, and somewhat dangerous, idea to sing from the top of the NRG Stadium’s dome.” OMG!

As one would expect, “her team is worried about technical and safety issues” and “trying to figure out insurance for it is crazy”, but Gaga is “all for it” and “pushing to do it”. You do you, girl!

“They’re writing up multiple plans about how to safely get her on the roof, including potentially [cutting] a hole in the ceiling of the dome,” one source tells the outlet. She might even be airlifted into the stadium! Sounds pretty intense, but what else can we expect from the woman who once arrived at an awards show inside an egg?

Meanwhile, the “Perfect Illusion” singer has been documenting her rehearsal process on social media, sharing this snap of herself in NFL gear on Instagram:

Rehearsal #cantstopwontstop dream big and never give up ❤️ #halftime A photo posted by xoxo, Joanne (@ladygaga) on Jan 14, 2017 at 3:40pm PST

No matter what happens, Gaga is sure to put on an incredible show at the game, and we hope you’ll be watching!

