Lady Gaga Banned From Slamming Trump At Super Bowl Halftime Show? — The Truth

REX/Shutterstock

Will she go quietly? With Lady Gaga set to take stage at one of the most-watched events in American history, the Super Bowl, there’s no telling what she’ll say about Donald Trump. Find out if the singer is banned from talking about politics during the halftime show, here!

The Super Bowl is one of the most televised events in U.S history. Viewers tune in every year for the commercials, the football, and of course, the epic halftime show. Lady Gaga, 30, will take center stage on Feb. 5 during Super Bowl 51 to sing a mashup of her greatest songs and maybe even talk about Donald Trump, 70. Gaga is NOT banned to discuss politics, according to TMZ. This opens up a whole can of worms! What if Gaga disses Donald and gets booed on stage? What if she praises Hillary Clinton and ignites a mass cheer? Gaga has been a supporter of Hillary since the beginning, and even rallied voters in North Carolina during the election!

Regardless of what the “Million Reasons” singer talks about, she’s bound to set off a heated online discussion. Last year alone, approximately 114 million people tuned it for the big game. If Gaga decided to put the new president on blast, she could have over half the country cheerly wildly while Donald supporters go ballistic. People are REALLY sensitive when it comes to Donald’s election win — just ask Jennifer Holliday! If Jennifer was dissed by her LGBT fans for agreeing to perform at Donald’s inauguration, imagine what could happen to Gaga.

But just because Gaga is ALLOWED to talk about Donald, doesn’t necessarily mean she’s going to trash him. “Lady Gaga is looking to show a message of peace and love with her performance at the Super Bowl,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY, adding, “She doesn’t want to alienate a portion of the audience and use her time to bash Donald Trump.” It’s always better to spread love than hate!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Gaga will talk politics at the Super Bowl?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.