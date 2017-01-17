Lady Gaga Banned From Slamming Trump At Super Bowl Halftime Show? — The Truth

REX/Shutterstock

Will she go quietly? With Lady Gaga set to take stage at one of the most-watched events in American history, the Super Bowl, there’s no telling what she’ll say about Donald Trump. Find out if the singer is banned from talking about politics during the halftime show, here!

The Super Bowl is one of the most televised events in U.S history. Viewers tune in every year for the commercials, the football, and of course, the epic halftime show. Lady Gaga, 30, will take center stage on Feb. 5 during Super Bowl 51 to sing a mashup of her greatest songs and maybe even talk about Donald Trump, 70. Lady is NOT banned to discuss politics, according to the NFL. This opens up a whole can of worms! What if Lady disses Donald and gets booed on stage? What if she praises Hillary Clinton and ignites a mass cheer?

Regardless of what the “Million Reasons” singer talks about, she’s bound to start a chain reaction online somewhere. Last year alone, approximately 114 million people tuned it for the big game, each one carrying an opinion that’s seconds away from being posted to Twitter or Instagram. If Lady vents about politics, she could lose or gain a bunch of fans. People are REALLY sensitive when it comes to Donald’s election win — just ask Jennifer Holliday! If Jennifer was dissed by her LGBT fans for agreeing to perform at Donald’s inauguration, imagine what could happen to Lady.

Remember when Beyonce performed last year? She put on an incredible show full of music, dance moves, and possibly subliminal messages. When she sang “Formation,” fans went wild will speculation that she was purposefully dissing police officers. “Formation” is a song about black pride, but it doesn’t necessarily characterize white officers as evil. Whatever happens at this year’s Super Bowl, it’s going to get a rise out of people no matter what! Tread carefully, Lady!

