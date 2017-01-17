Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Performance: Will She Attack Donald Trump During Halftime Show?

Rex/Shutterstock

Forget about the NFL’s linebackers. Lady Gaga could land the most brutal hit of Super Bowl 51 on Donald Trump! Gaga is not a fan of the incoming president, and HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE scoop if she’ll use her halftime show performance to attack Trump!

Fans better not expect Lady Gaga, 30, to pull a Meryl Streep, 67, and blast Donald Trump, 70, when she headlines the Super Bowl 51 Halftime show. Instead of focusing on how much she disagrees with Trump and his administration’s policies, the Mother Monster will go in a different direction.

“Lady Gaga is looking to show a message of peace and love with her performance at the Super Bowl,” a source close to Gaga EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “She doesn’t want to alienate a portion of the audience and use her time to bash Donald Trump. It is her time in the spotlight and to her he doesn’t need anymore press so she isn’t going to focus her performance on him.”

Let’s make it clear – Gaga does not like Donald Trump and what he stands for. After Donald defeated Hillary Clinton, 69, in the presidential election, Gaga was one of the first protestors outside of Trump Tower in New York City. “I want to live in a country of kindness where love trumps hate,” she told her fans. It’s safe to say that Gaga would join the growing number of artists who have flat-out refused to play Trump’s inauguration. No “Bad Romance” for Donald!

While Gaga may not give any more attention to Trump with her Super Bowl performance, she might take her time in the spotlight to address another issue. Texas Republicans are hoping to pass Senate Bill 6, which would force “transgender Texans to use public bathrooms that correspond with their sex assigned at birth,” according to Refinery29. This is similar to North Carolina’s House Bill 2, which resulted in massive protests, including the NBA moving their All-Star game.

Since Gaga is a supporter of pro-LGBT issues, there was talk that she’d cancel her Super Bowl performance in protest of this discrimination (since the game is being held in Houston this year.) Instead, “she plans to make a statement of equality,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. So, while she may not have her sights set on Donald, expect Gaga to use her Super Bowl spotlight to make a stunning statement!

