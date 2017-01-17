Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Butt In Sexy Skin-Tight Red Gown — See Pics

Courtesy of Snapchat

Kylie Jenner headed to NYC on January 16th when she opted to wear a stunning red gown that hugged her curvaceous frame perfectly! We’re obsessed with Kylie’s sexy red dress — are you guys?

Kylie Jenner, 19, headed to New York City on Jan. 16th, when she shot a cameo for the new film Ocean’s Eight with her two older sisters, Kendall Jenner, 21, and Kim Kardashian, 36. While Kim and Kendall opted for stunning white gowns, Kylie opted for bright red, and she looked flawless.

Kylie rocked a skin-tight sleeveless red gown which featured a sheer lace corset bodice that cinched in her tiny waist. The back of the dress featured a gorgeous keyhole cutout, while the rest of her frock flowed against her frame into a long train. Her butt was on full display in this figure-hugging frock, and she couldn’t stop showing off her behind in all of her snapchats.

This was definitely a change from her outfit just an hour before her snaps! Right before she slipped into this gorgeous red gown, Kylie was rocking a black Juicy Couture sweatsuit from their new collaboration with Vetements. The velour sweatsuit says ‘Juciy’ on the butt in crystals and goes for a whopping $1,140 — how insane is that?!

While Kylie went with a bright red gown, her two sisters Kendall and Kim went with white dresses. Kim rocked a completely see-through Givenchy gown with delicate white lace all over it and a huge white fur coat on top. Kendall on the other hand, went with a completely cutout white Elie Saab floral organza dress that was see-through and metallic.

We love all three of these girls’ gowns, but we have to say that this red dress looked like it was made for Kylie! What do you guys think of her gorgeous red dress?

