Kourtney Kardashian Battles ‘Anxiety’ With Intense Workout: Worried About Scott Disick?

Courtesy of Snapchat

There’s no better cure for ‘anxiety’ than an intense workout, and Kourtney Kardashian clearly knows that! On Jan. 17, she plopped her already tight body on a StairMaster and went to town, hoping to battle her stress. But what’s causing it — could it be Scott Disick? You need to keep reading!

While blasting Rihanna‘s “Bitch Better Have My Money” on Jan. 17, Kourtney Kardashian jumped on a StairMaster and attempted to battle her “anxiety” with an intense workout. And we know it was brutal because Kourtney documented the entire ordeal for her fans on Snapchat.

Then, she followed up the StairMaster with some moves with a kettle bell. She captioned the video with the following: “Joe is getting serious today.” Joe must be her trainer because she was definitely getting whipped into shape. Watch the videos below!

But why does Kourtney have anxiety? Well, it could be because of Scott Disick going AWOL in Dubai.

As we previously told you, Kourtney recently tweeted that she’s “got trust issues,” and that came after Scott’s disappearance. Is their relationship in trouble? Eh, not so fast.

“[Kourtney] is being patient with Scott and trying to be forgiving of his rocky past,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. In fact, “They’re having a lot of fun, too. They are a stronger and healthier as a couple than ever before,” the source said. So perhaps they’re having a lot of fun, but she’s struggling with her trust issues. Either way, a good workout always helps ease anxiety, so Kourtney’s already on a good path in that regard! We hope she keeps it up.

