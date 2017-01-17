Here’s How You Can Get Kim Kardashian’s Sleek & Straight Hair In NYC

SplashNews

Kim Kardashian’s latest public appearance was her most glam look yet! The ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star headed to NYC in her signature hair and makeup, where she was reportedly filming for ‘Ocean’s 8’ with model sis Kendall Jenner. Get all the details on Kim’s sleek and straight hairstyle, and find out how you can copy the look at home.

Kim Kardashian, 36, reminded us all just how much the red carpet was missing her designer looks as she sported a sheer, white lace Givenchy gown and fur coat. With Kendall Jenner, 21, by her side in a similar dress, the girls stood apart thanks to their beauty looks.

While Kendall wore her dark hair pulled back into a low ponytail, Kim wore her hair down, adding waist-length extensions and a super sleek finish for a more dramatic look. Even though Kim and Kendall were said to be filming cameo appearances for the upcoming film, Oceans 8, their scene reportedly revolves around the annual Met Gala, which is right at home for the reality TV stars.

Since she was playing herself, Kim stuck to her new go-to look of ‘Cher hair’ and fresh skin with a nude lip. Kim’s hairstylist Chris Appleton originally created the Cher-inspired long, straight hair for Kim. And while Michael Silva was behind Kim’s latest look, you can still recreate it all the same by starting with a clean center part on hair that’s just been washed.

Once you blow dry your hair as straight as possible, smooth it over with a flat iron and finish by taming any flyaways with a finishing spray that adds a shiny gloss like Kim’s hair always has. To complete her look, Mario Dedivanovic gave Kim a more simplified version of her recent Master Class look, with highlighted skin, long lashes and a nude lip.

